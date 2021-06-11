acts of kindness

Papa John's Pizza gives worker new car after his catalytic converter was stolen

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Papa John's Pizza delivery driver whose car went up in flames after thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter was given the surprise of a lifetime.

After losing his only means of transportation, and his home at one point, the company's president, Keith Sullins, gifted Isaac Sanchez a new car Wednesday afternoon.

"He's such a great employee," said Sullins. "I just want to say thank you for staying with Papa John's. Thank you for all you do."

The president signed over the car to him and handed over the keys. Sanchez was in disbelief and said he felt extremely grateful.

"I was living in my car, yes," he told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

He said one night, he was sitting in his car watching a movie when thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter. The next day, Sanchez car went up in flames.

"I had people come up beside me on both sides and say, 'Your car's on fire,'" said Sanchez. "I guess it was shooting out from both sides."

Sanchez was lucky enough to safely get out. A mechanic told him the fire started due to the catalytic converter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Papa John's delivery man left without car after his catalytic converter gets stolen

He said the timing of the theft is far from ideal. He said he broke his knee cap after February's winter storm. He then got ill and his hospital bills began to pile up.

READ ALSO: Catalytic converter thefts in Houston up more than 400%, data shows
Authorities recently said Texas has become a "hot spot" for catalytic converter thefts, so you might want to watch out.



Sanchez has been working for Papa John's for 15 years and said he's grateful for his company's generosity.

Plus, Sanchez had a group sticking beside him. Sanchez's co-worker, Jason Hernandez got together with several other co-workers to help him get back on his feet.

They were able to book him a couple of days at a motel, provided him with clothes and food and even set up a GoFundMe in hopes of getting Houstonians to pitch in.

"Every time I go home, after work, I always think about Isaac," said Hernandez. "He is such a nice person and he does not deserve this at all."

To help Sanchez's cause, visit his GoFundMe page.

