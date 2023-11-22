Meet the Texas Tech football star who used his NIL money to help feed families for Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- The sky is the limit for talented collegiate athletes now earning money for their name, image, and likeness. That cash could always go toward owning things they couldn't imagine owning.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

But for a Texas Tech football star from Houston, the money he's earned for his bruising moves on the field is being used to ensure 200 families have a Thanksgiving meal.

On Tuesday, Tony Bradford Jr., who is one of nine children and starred at North Shore High School, recruited his teammates, coaches, and Raider Red to give away turkeys to Lubbock families.

Eyewitness Sports learned Bradford, a super-senior who plays the interior defensive line, spent more than $2,000 to buy and distribute the birds.

Bradford's heart for the community aligns with what he wants to do after his playing days. He said he hopes to enter law enforcement, adding that he interned with the campus police department.

Bradford's Tech team can end the season on a high note while also spoiling the University of Texas' College Football Playoff hopes when they face off Friday at 6:30 p.m. in a game airing live on ABC13.

