Casket mysteriously buried on land owner's property next to cemetery in Crosby, sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A land owner found a full-size casket buried in his property on Tuesday in Crosby, and now Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into how it ended up there.

The casket was found in the 500 block of Barrett Road by sheriff's office investigators and Texas EquuSearch, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

There is a cemetery next to the site where the casket was found, but Gonzalez said a cemetery representative confirmed all of its plots were accounted for and the mound was not a misplaced grave.

The land owner told deputies the property was purchased last year, but authorities believe the casket was buried sometime between 2011 and 2021.

Gonzalez said someone may have put the casket there without permission and without knowledge of loved ones.

Authorities have yet to dig it up. It is unknown if a body was found inside.

If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.