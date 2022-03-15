Test and Turkey Legs: Meet the school that travels with the carnival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ray Cammack Shows, who puts on the carnival at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, has hundreds of employees who travel with the company for most of the year.
The result of all that traveling meant many kids would go weeks without seeing their parents, but that changed when Cammack Christian Academy was created in 2015.
"Cammack Christian Academy is the traveling school for Ray Cammack Shows," said teacher Kate Bishop. "We service the kids whose parents travel full-time."
The school consists of pre-k through eighth-grade students in an air-conditioned trailer just off the midway. It's a fully-accredited school that packs up and moves as the carnival travels through Texas, Arizona, and California from February to November.
"The school was started out of a need to keep our families together," said Bishop. "They just didn't get to spend a lot of time with their family."
The students are the children of the carnival executives and managers who travel full time with the carnival.
What happens when you ask a fourth grader what's it like when you go to school at a carnival?
"It's fun," said fourth-grader Walker Miller.
While they are a few steps away from the fun rides and delicious food, that comes after their school work is completed.
"Our kids aren't going out and having funnel cakes and corn dogs every day," said Bishop. "But, do they like riding rides. Yeah, they're kids."
