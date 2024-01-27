RodeoHouston hosting job fair to fill in part-time positions before event kicks off on Feb. 27

If you or someone else is looking for a part-time job, RodeoHouston is hosting a job fair at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you or anyone looking for a seasonal job? Look no further than RodeoHouston.

Organizers are searching to fill part-time positions before one of the city's most significant events in February.

For those interested, you can attend the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo's job fair on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NRG Stadium West Club.

Part-time positions include concessions cashiers, bartenders, wait staff, event staff, carnival ride and game attendants, and security.

Job fair attendees can park in the Teal Lot at Gate 14 at Kirby Drive and Murorth.

Candidates who are attending should apply online before the job fair.

You can visit the RodeoHouston website for more information.

The Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo opens on Feb. 27, 2024.