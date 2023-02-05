Former Houston Astro Carlos Correa's foundation makes charitable trip to Uvalde

Former Astros superstar Carlos Correa no longer plays in Houston. Yet, he continues to make an impact in Texas.

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Astros superstar Carlos Correa no longer plays in Houston. Yet, he continues to make an impact in Texas.

With the help of several donors, Including Houston-based Lily's Toy Box, the Correa Family Foundation traveled to Uvalde to provide personalized toys and $1,000 gift cards to families of the mass shooting survivors from room 112 of Robb Elementary School.

In May 2022, 19 students and two teachers were killed during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in adjoining classrooms - 111 and 112.

Carlos Correa personally marched both the monetary and gift card donations.

"For the souls in heaven, we continue praying. For the hearts on earth, we hope to continue bringing smiles," the Correa Family Foundation wrote about their gesture.

Last season, before playing his first game against his former team after signing with the Minnesota Twins, Carlos met up with Uvalde resident Mayah Zamora. Mayah was critically wounded in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Upon learning the shooting suspect lived blocks away from her home, Mayah could not return to her house. So, with the help of donations from several Astros players, the Correa Family Foundation secured the funding to build the Zamora family a new home in Uvalde.

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins play at the Astros from May 29 through May 31. It'll be Houston's first home game after the first anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.