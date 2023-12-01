2 men seen stealing a DoorDash delivery duo's car at gunpoint, HPD alleges

Police have released surveillance video that shows two carjackers targeting DoorDash workers at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have released surveillance video that shows two carjackers targeting DoorDash workers at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Police say the incident happened on Aug. 7 at about 10 p.m. when two people were delivering food to an apartment complex at 6100 Willowbend. According to officers, as the delivery people pulled into the complex, they were approached by two unknown men.

Houston police said the video shows the men pointing guns at the delivery duo, forcing them out of their car. Then, police said, the suspects got into the driver's black 2008 Nissan Sentra and drove away.

The victims' car is still missing and the suspects have not been caught, officials said.

As the Houston Police Department continues to investigate, they urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.