Ex-offender finds success with help from Volunteers of America Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For some, getting a job isn't easy, especially if you've spent time behind bars. But ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez met one man whose success story can inspire others to turn their lives around.

"I was released from prison July 3rd. After 34 years, I knew where I wanted to be. I was hindered by being an ex-convict," Scott Servios said.

That's where the folks at Volunteers of America Texas come in.

"We support them along with coaching them. We help them with employment and financial stability," said Danita Wadley, Regional Director of Houston Programs VOATX.

With only a bicycle for transportation, Servios was able to find a job collecting trash along the freeway.

"I went from $7.50 an hour to $13.50, and now I make $16.50 an hour. We joke about it because I was on the bike and after two months, I bought a Nissan pickup, and two months later I bought a Harley," Servios said.

Using his experience operating a forklift while incarcerated, Volunteers of America Texas was able to help Servios get certified and land a job at Amazon's distribution center.

"If you honestly want help, these people will help you," Servios said.

Today, he volunteers to help others who are in similar situations. He wants to inspire them and show them that it can be done.

VOATX has locations in the Heights, The Woodlands, and Conroe.

