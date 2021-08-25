No one hurt inside north Houston home where 17-year-old crashed BMW

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen driver crashed into a north side home Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.It happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Judiway Street near Alba Road.Officers noticed a BMW SUV traveling at a high rate of speed when they responded to the report and attempted to catch up to the vehicle, according to Houston police.When they turned a corner, they found the SUV they'd spotted had crashed into a residence.A 17-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene. Nobody was hurt in the crash. Police said the residents inside the home were in another room when the crash happened.There was no immediate word on if the teen was arrested or if charges would be filed.It wasn't known if the SUV was the subject of the initial suspicious vehicle report.