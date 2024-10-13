Man reported acting erratically dies after crashing into neighbor's home in Spring Branch, HPD says

The 59-year-old driver crashed into the home of Amador Correa, who was present with his wife and child inside, officials said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after officials said he crashed his car on the side of a home in Houston's Spring Branch neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man drove his BMW off the road around 12:30 a.m. and crashed into a house on Emnora Lane at Hollister Road.

Investigators said the car did catch on fire and was immediately extinguished by the Houston Fire Department.

First responders did administer CPR on the driver, who was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Amador Correa, who owns the house, told ABC13 he's thankful he and his family were not hurt. He said they live near an intersection where car crashes often occur.

"We're so used to crashes (right) here, so we weren't woken up by the wreck. Our son came and told us there was a car in our kitchen," Correa said. "It makes you appreciate life. Life is short. You never know what's going to come at you. I just want my family to be safe."

Correa said the crash knocked out their power and happened near their gas line. Once he turned off his gas, he recalled trying to help the driver.

"I wanted to go and help the guy, except the car was on fire, and there was a gas line there. I could only get so far from all the debris, the mess that was there. The doors were so shut and tight I couldn't get to him. So I decided to evacuate the family," he said.

Lt. R. Willkens said they believe the driver was about 59 years old and lived near the crash scene. Neighbors had reported to HPD earlier that he was acting erratically.

"We got a call earlier, right before the accident. Some neighbors had called that this individual lives close by. At the time, I don't think they knew it was their neighbor. But he was actually knocking on several doors, claiming that he had people's keys. So they actually called the police about a suspicious person. He was acting strange," Willkens said.

Investigators said they hope that an autopsy will help provide more insight into what may have contributed to the crash.

The driver's identity has not been released.

