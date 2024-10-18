Fathers pleads for help after daughters killed by SUV crashing into California home

FRESNO, Calif. -- Stuffed animals, boarded-up walls and destroyed beds were left at the scene of a crash site that left two sisters dead in California this week.

A high-speed pursuit ended inside a bedroom with two young women inside, killing both of them.

The Yang family woke up to their worst nightmare becoming a reality Thursday morning.

"What can we do? We cannot do anything at all, but, at this time, everybody is sad because we lost our daughters," said Ronald Yang, the victims' uncle.

Eliza Yang, 18, and Mang Yang, 25, were killed after a car plowed into their bedroom late Wednesday evening. One was asleep, and the other was about to go to work.

"I have nothing at all, and if you hear this, please help me," the victim's father said.

The father clenched onto two large stuffed animals he pulled from the rubble as he surveyed the damage and what was left of his daughters' room.

"He was looking around for his daughters but couldn't find them. One of their heads was sticking out the front door because the car pushed her from the bedroom to the front door. The other one he cannot find because the wall and the bed was covering her up," Ronald Yang said.

"I found my daughter under the car. I tried to pull her out, but it was too late. When I pulled her out, she wasn't breathing. I lost her," the victim's father said.

The deadly crash was a result of a pursuit. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said it lasted less than 30 seconds.

"As soon as the pursuit started, it ended," Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said.

The Fresno County sheriff's deputies said they were out on patrol when they saw a suspected gang disturbance.

Deputies drove closer to see what was going on when a known gang member, 18-year-old Adam Canales, got in a White Chevy Tahoe and sped away, starting the pursuit.

It ended when his SUV crashed into the family's home, three streets down. Investigators say Canales was driving without a license and insurance. He was also under the influence of alcohol.

"If he were to have pulled over, this could've been avoided. He is the one responsible for the two innocent girls who died," Zanoni said.

After the crash, Canales was able to get out of his vehicle and ran away, but was found and arrested.

Eliza Yang had just graduated from Fresno High School, and Mang Yang helped to support her family while in nursing school.

"They are very good kids. Nice daughters, one of them is working, and the other one had an interview a couple of days ago," Ronald Yang said.

The whole family was inside at the time of impact, including six kids: three girls and three boys. Not only was the Yang family's heart ripped apart, but their home at this point remains unlivable.

"Our heart is broken. We just don't know what to do right now. So, anyone that can help us out to do a little donation for us, help us out for funeral for our daughter at this time," Ronald Yang said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses as well as to help repair the home.