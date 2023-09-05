The 30-year-old driver was not taken into custody, but if he ends up facing criminal charges, those would be filed with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

Speed and wet roads may be cause for crash into Denny's in Rosenberg, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a rough start to this Tuesday for the 23 people injured after an SUV smashed into a Denny's restaurant in Rosenberg.

Most of the victims' injuries are non-life-threatening, and when you look at the damage, it is a miracle everyone made it out of the restaurant alive.

Officials said 20 people were sent to three different area hospitals.

Most of the injured suffered cuts and bruises, some however, were more severe and required an overnight stay.

The 30-year-old driver of the SUV was not arrested and, so far, has not been charged in the crash.

Those who were hurt can file against the driver's insurance company to pay for medical bills.

While the investigation continues, ABC13 has learned that speed and wet roads may have been a factor in the crash.

Lloyd Rodriguez said he and his wife were hurt by the flying debris.

"I got this scrape right here, which they took care of in the hospital and got some stitches over here. I know she's got a real bad cut right here. It is wide, and she is going to need stitches there," Rodriguez said.

If the driver ends up facing criminal charges, those would be filed with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

SEE RELATED STORY: Couple married for 61 years are among the 23 hurt in Denny's crash

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.