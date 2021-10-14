Man found dead with gunshot wound after crashing into front of W. Houston furniture store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11125322" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment car crashed into W. Houston furniture store

The owner of Beverly Hills Furniture says a white Dodge went crashing his store at Wilcrest and Westheimer around 3 this morning. The driver had been shot in the head in the parking lot, and lost control. He died. pic.twitter.com/YymDWjVUA6 — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) October 14, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was found dead after he was shot in the head and crashed into a furniture store along Westheimer near Wilcrest.Houston police were dispatched to a shopping center in the 11000 block of Westheimer for a crash around 3 a.m. Thursday.Upon arrival, officers found a white Dodge crashed into the front of Beverly Hills Furniture. Video from the scene shows the car inside the store.The owner of the furniture store also released surveillance video of the Dodge crashing into the store.Inside, investigators found a man dead behind the wheel with a gunshot wound to the head.Witnesses told police the victim met with someone driving a black Mercedes sedan with black wheels and a dark tint in the parking lot of the shopping center.The Mercedes reportedly followed the victim down Wilcrest before both vehicles stopped in the parking lot.The suspect and the victim appeared to be talking to each other before shots were fired, witnesses said.After he was shot, the victim tried to drive away, but crashed into the building, according to police.Investigators believe the suspect could have possibly been trying to rob the victim, but the motive is unclear.As police gather surveillance video from the shopping center, the suspect is described only by witnesses as a Black man or woman.Police said there was no one else in the car with the victim at the time of the shooting and crash.Thankfully, since it was so early in the morning, the furniture store was closed and there was no one inside.