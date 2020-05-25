1 dead after pickup crashed into building on Telephone Road in southeast Houston

The accident happened in the 4700 block of Telephone Road at about 7 a.m.
According to Houston police, a 911 caller reported that a truck hit a business. When police and EMS crews arrived on the scene, one person was pronounced dead.
Officials say the driver was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene. That person's identity has not been released.
Experts with the vehicular crimes division are investigating.
This deadly wreck comes just hours after two people were killed in northwest Harris County when a car crashed into the front lobby of a Super 8 Motel.
