4 hospitalized after chase leads to crash into woman's north Harris County home, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-minute chase with deputies ended with a car inside a mobile home in north Harris County Saturday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that at about 11 p.m., deputies were trying to stop a driver racing along Sam Houston Parkway.

This led to a 12 mile-chase that lasted 10 minutes, according to deputies.

The driver allegedly lost control on Foy Lane, near Hopper, and crashed into the mobile home.

Video at the scene shows crews trying to pull the car out.

HCSO said three people inside the car were taken to the hospital, including a passenger with serious injuries.

A woman who lives at the mobile home was also taken to the hospital in fair condition, HCSO said.

