Car riddled with bullet holes found dumped in NW Harris Co. retention pond

A neighbor reportedly called 911 after seeing someone drive a car into a retention pond and then swim to shore. The neighbor said they then heard about five gunshots.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle riddled with bullet holes was dumped in a retention pond in northwest Harris County overnight, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said a neighbor called 911 around 10:40 p.m. Monday after seeing someone drive a car into a retention pond and then swim to shore in the 3900 block of Silver Ranch Road.

The neighbor said they then heard about five gunshots fired toward the car.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the car in the water, but no one inside. Investigators also found bullet holes near the trunk and damage to the steering column.

Deputies said it appears the vehicle was stolen, though it hadn't been reported stolen yet.

"It's really hard to say, but it's common for people to steal cars to use in the commission of other crimes and then ditch the cars. It looks consistent with that, but I can't say that with any certainty," Lt. David Jasper said.

Authorities said they were looking for surveillance video to help figure out who the driver was.