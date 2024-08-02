SkyEye video shows large police presence at end of chase where 2 jugging suspects arrested

A Houston police chase ended on Old Spanish Trail in the Astrodome area, where two jugging suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon.

A Houston police chase ended on Old Spanish Trail in the Astrodome area, where two jugging suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon.

A Houston police chase ended on Old Spanish Trail in the Astrodome area, where two jugging suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon.

A Houston police chase ended on Old Spanish Trail in the Astrodome area, where two jugging suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large police presence captured by SkyEye near Houston's Astrodome area was found to be the end of a pursuit involving two jugging suspects Friday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said the chase started at about 3:30 p.m. near the South Loop after officers received reports of a stolen vehicle.

At the scene, near Old Spanish Trail and Greenbriar, police could be seen placing a person into handcuffs. Shortly after, someone is loaded into an ambulance.

HPD later confirmed two jugging suspects had been arrested.

Police added that officers had to use a PIT maneuver to detain the suspects.

Authorities have not provided additional details about who may have been injured or where the alleged jugging took place.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.