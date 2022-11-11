4 hospitalized when car driving at high speed became wedged under 18-wheeler in N. Houston: HPD

The the truck dragged the red car for about 50 yards before stopping.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a car crash to determine who was at fault after a car was crushed under an 18-wheeler.

On Thursday at about 10 p.m., HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to a major motor vehicle accident involving entrapment on Aldine Bender and Henry Roads.

When they arrived, officials say they found a red car completely underneath an 18-wheeler. Houston, Little York, and Aldine Fire Departments all responded and pulled four people out of the car that was under the truck.

Police say the 18-wheeler was pulling out of a business parking lot and was spanning the roadway, when the red car traveling at a high speed, slammed into the truck, which dragged the car for about 50 yards.

Officials say all four of the victims in the car were transported to a hospital. Two of them were in serious condition.

HPD is investigating the crash to determine if alcohol may have played a factor.