Vehicle flipped over during crash with HFD truck after driver failed to yield for crew, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a crash involving a Houston Fire Department truck on Wednesday determined the other driver involved failed to yield, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday along Holly Hall at Highway 288. SkyEye footage showed a heavy law enforcement presence responding, and a vehicle was flipped on its roof.

On Thursday, police said the fire truck had its lights and sirens on and was responding to a call when it was hit by the vehicle that flipped.

After an investigation and speaking with witnesses, police said the driver failed to yield the right-of-way for the firetruck.

There's still no update on if anyone was injured in this incident.

