car into building

Woman knocked off couch by car that crashed into her apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

Car crashes into apartment, knocks woman off couch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car plowed into a northwest Houston apartment early Saturday, knocking a woman off her couch.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 8700 block of Hammerly Boulevard near Hollister Road.

A man driving on Hammerly lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and crashed through a metal fence before plowing into the apartment building, police said.

The impact of the crash threw the woman to the floor as she was watching television, investigators said.

The woman was treated for a knee injury by Houston fire crews.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashwoman injuredapartmentcar into buildingdui crashtraffic accidentdwicrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Man crashes into W. Houston furniture store after being shot
Suspects crash into Kroger in an attempt to steal ATM, deputies say
Cameras capture chaos as deputy is run over, suspect killed
Pickup crashes into Shenandoah restaurant along North Freeway
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News