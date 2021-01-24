Politics

Group calls for Texas politicians complicit in Capitol riot to resign

A coalition of over 70 groups based in Texas are calling for the resignation of state leaders who were complicit in the attack on the Capitol earlier this month.

A virtual press conference was organized by Indivisible Houston, a group that says it advocates political unity and accountability, with the intention of listing the politicians and accusing them of treason.

Daniel Cohen, the president of the organization, said the group is demanding that these Texas politicians resign after the group accused them of inspiring, encouraging and abetting the pro-Donald Trump mob that stormed the Capitol.

SEE RELATED STORY: Group demands Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation at downtown Houston demonstration

"They have made a mockery of democracy by embracing the fascist rhetoric of a far-right figurehead with a far-right movement behind him," Cohen said in a press release. "They have suppressed votes while lying about the nature of our election system, sullying our elections while opposing their legally legitimate losses."

Five people died in the violence on Jan. 6.

SEE RELATED:

Capitol riot charges have been 'distressing' for former HPD officer Tam Pham, lawyer says

Texas man's ex-wife reported him to the FBI after Capitol riot, affidavit says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonriottexas newsus capitolmobpolitics
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Woman last seen walking from Missouri City home found safe
NW Houston shooting suspect confronted by victim before killing
Dr. Birx says some in Trump White House saw COVID as 'hoax'
No Layups: how do NFL teams look for a new coach or GM?
Man killed after he falls out of pickup truck on I-45
Driver tries to hit deputy at crash site, hits firetruck twice
Show More
Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
Bay Area aerospace company selects SpaceX as vehicle to moon
Truck crash blocks part of Southwest Frwy near West Loop
Carnival Cruise announces additional trip cancellations in 2021
Woman jumps from 2nd floor of burning NW Harris Co. apartment
More TOP STORIES News