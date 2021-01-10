Politics

Texan charged with 2 counts after participating in Capitol riot

A Texas man now faces federal jail time after authorities said he unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

The United States Attorney's office said Larry Rendell Brock faces two charges for knowingly entering in a restricted building without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Law enforcement officials also said Brock was wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants at the time of the siege. Reports also say he was holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects.
