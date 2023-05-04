The smell that was first detected Wednesday forced an early dismissal. Still, classes for Thursday were not canceled and the odor remained in the morning, the principal said.

Caney Creek HS students overcome by fumes Thursday that principal says first appeared day before

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was stretchered into an ambulance after Caney Creek High School's principal said students were evacuated Thursday due to a concerning odor that was first detected in the building Wednesday morning.

The Caney Creek Fire Department arrived at the school at about noon to try to determine the source, according to Principal Jeff Stichler.

Stichler first notified parents Wednesday in an email sent out at 7:46 a.m., saying in part, "To keep you informed, CCHS was evacuated this morning due to a gas smell near the cafeteria. The Caney Creek Fire Department and CISD Maintenance Department are investigating the source, and gas has been shut off to the building while the matter is being addressed. We anticipate being able to re-enter the building shortly."

By 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, Stichler announced that the school would be letting students out early because the odor had not gone away, and authorities were still working to determine the source.

Still, classes had not been canceled for Thursday, despite the principal's last message to parents at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday said, "The exact source of the odor has not been determined, but many steps have been taken to ensure a clean and healthy school environment."

According to Stichler, an outside consultant examined the building, and Conroe ISD's custodial department deep cleaned the campus Wednesday night. In addition, district plumbers checked pipes and vents and had been on school grounds Thursday morning.

SkyEye captured several Caney Creek Fire Department trucks at the school Thursday as many students and staff evacuated to the front of the campus.

One other person, who appears to be a student, also walked into a Montgomery County Health Department vehicle.

