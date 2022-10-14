Man accused of kidnapping woman sentenced to 45 years in prison for her murder in 2018, records show

Terrance Washington was convicted in Candace Adkin's murder after allegedly kidnapping her and setting her car and body on fire.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a woman's 2018 murder in Pasadena, according to court documents.

Terrance Washington was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of 54-year-old Candace Adkin.

On Aug. 8, 2018, Washington was accused of kidnapping Adkin from the parking lot of her apartment at 3635 South Shaver Street.

Adkin's daughter told officers she heard screams and saw Washington force her mother into her 2009 Mercedes. As Washington drove off, Adkin's daughter says she heard her mother scream, "Don't let him take me."

Two days later, Adkin's Mercedes was found burning in the parking lot near a Food Town in the 3300 block of Shaver Street. Her body was reportedly discovered in the back seat of the burned car.

Investigators said in 2018 Washington admitted to having sex with Adkin and claimed she died during oral sex. Washington also told investigators he set the car on fire to destroy evidence of having sex with her.

According to documents, Washington pleaded guilty in September to strangling Adkin, hitting her with a blunt object, and setting her car on fire, leading her to die.

He was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in 2018, however, those charges were dismissed after he was convicted of murder, records show.

"He admitted to taking the vehicle, taking the victim and setting the vehicle on fire," Pasadena Police Department Officer Jessica Ramirez told ABC13 in 2018.

Washington has a lengthy criminal history including criminal mischief, trespassing convictions and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Documents show the State reduced Washington's capital murder offense to murder after his guilty plea.