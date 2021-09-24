woman shot

Man wanted in murder of ex-girlfriend after she's found shot at apartments in N. Harris County

If you have information about Cameron Davis' whereabouts, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100
EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-boyfriend wanted in murder of woman found shot multiple times

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified the suspect they are looking for in a domestic violence shooting that left a woman dead in north Harris County on Thursday.

At about 11:45 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call at 910 Cypress Station Drive.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

She has been identified as Ryniscia Sanford.

The sheriff's office says Sanford had been arguing with her ex-boyfriend, identified as Cameron Davis, before the shooting.

Woman shot multiple times Thursday was at the same address as double murder Wednesday, HCSO said

Investigators found several video surveillance cameras inside the apartment complex that captured the shooting.

Authorities say Sanford had been involved in an ongoing domestic situation with Davis, who was identified by witnesses as the person who shot her.

An arrest warrant for murder is out for Davis, who reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotdeadly shootingmurderfatal shootingwoman injuredgun violenceshootingwoman killedinvestigationwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN SHOT
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
2 on the run after woman shot to death at N. Harris Co. hotel
Hostage shot during standoff expected to be OK, deputies say
Loved ones remember mom of 3 killed during home invasion
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News