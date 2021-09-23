Suspect accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend threatened to kill her once before, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend assaulted her in May and threatened to kill her last month, according to court documents.The Harris County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Cameron Davis for the murder of Ryniscia Sanford.The 27-year-old mother of five was shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Cypress Station in north Harris County Thursday morning. Witnesses said the two had been arguing.Sanford's mother told ABC13 their relationship was back and forth and that Davis had been violent towards her for months."When I came to live with her, he pulled a gun out on me, and that's what made me leave Texas and come back to Louisiana," said her mother. "I kept telling her to leave him, but she's 27. She's grown. I can't tell her nothing."In a release, the sheriff's office said Sanford was "involved in an ongoing domestic situation" with Davis.Court records show Davis was charged with assaulting Sanford in May. She told deputies he hit her "10 times in the face" after breaking up with him. In August, he was charged with retaliation after he allegedly threatened to murder her.Davis, who already had a violent criminal history, was never arrested for the domestic-related charges."He is very dangerous and he's armed," said Sanford's cousin Teneera. "We don't want this to happen to anyone else."This investigation came just 24 hours after an unrelated double-murder at the exact same location, 910 Cypress Station.Friday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asked to the public to "be on the look out" for Davis.Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.