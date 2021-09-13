Houston-area business closings and delays due to Nicholas

H-E-B

PORT OF HOUSTON

9/14/21 8:15am Weather Update: Due to the continued effects of Hurricane Nicholas and widespread power outages, all Port Houston terminals will remain closed Tuesday. This includes the Turning Basin Terminal, Barbours Cut, and Bayport Container Terminals. pic.twitter.com/7EF9ff9GH3 — Port Houston (@Port_Houston) September 14, 2021

HOUSTON ZOO

HOUSTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE

SPACE CENTER HOUSTON

CITY OF HOUSTON MUNICIPAL COURTS

HOUSTON METRO

HOUSTON SPCA

MEMORIAL HERMANN

HARRIS HEALTH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane Nicholas forced some businesses to suspend or delay operations until further notice. Please check back often as this post will be continuously updated as more businesses announce their plans.The following Houston-area H-E-B stores closed at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 and are expected to open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.Bay Colony H-E-BBlackhawk H-E-BPearland H-E-B plus!Sienna Market H-E-BWest Columbia H-E-BAlvin H-E-BSanta Fe H-E-BFairmont Pkwy H-E-BLake Colony H-E-BFry Rd and I10 H-E-BMason Rd H-E-BGulfgate H-E-BBeechnut H-E-BWestheimer and Kirkwood H-E-BFriendswood H-E-BRiverpark H-E-BClear Lake Market H-E-BBellaire Blvd H-E-BGrand Parkway H-E-B plus!Buffalo Market H-E-BKaty Market H-E-BSugar Land Market H-E-BMontrose Market H-E-BTexas City H-E-BPearland MarketSan Felipe H-E-BLeague City H-E-BLake Jackson H-E-BClear Lake Marketplace H-E-BDeer Park H-E-BAliana Market H-E-BRichmond Market H-E-BCross Creek Ranch H-E-BBellaire Market H-E-BMont Belvieu H-E-BBaytown H-E-BMeyerland Market H-E-BSpring Green Market H-E-BMacGregor Market H-E-BAll port terminals will remain closed until 7 p.m. Tuesday due to widespread power outages. This includes the Turning Basin, Barbours Cut and Bayport Container terminals.The zoo will close Monday, Sept. 13 through Tuesday, Sept. 14. Guests who purchased tickets for Monday may trade them for another day.Zoo officials said the animals will be cared for during the storm by a select group of team members staying at the zoo.The museum will be closed from Monday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 14.The center will close Monday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. Participants who registered for activities that were postponed due to the closure will be contacted with rescheduling information. Operations will resume Wednesday, Sept. 15.City of Houston Municipal Courts will be closed Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. All normal court operations and dockets will resume on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Resets will be given in person at all City of Houston court locations beginning on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 through Monday, September 20, 2021 until 5 p.m.Please visit the Municipal Courts' website atfor information on all court locations and hours of operation. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset their case(s) during the reset period (9/15/21 through 9/20/21), an arrest warrant may be issued.Beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, and Tuesday, September 14, 2021, there will be:No Trials by Judge or Jury. Resets will be given in person at all City of Houston court locations Wednesday September 15, 2021 through Monday, September 20, 2021, until 5 p.m. Scheduled court settings will resume Wednesday, September 15, 2021.No Arraignments. Anyone scheduled for arraignments during this time must come in person Wednesday, September 15, 2021 through Monday, September 20, 2021 to receive a new arraignment date. Scheduled court settings will resume Wednesday, September 15, 2021.No Parking Adjudication Hearings. Hearings will resume Wednesday. September 15, 2021.No Jury Service. Jury service will resume Wednesday, September 15, 2021. You do not need to reschedule your jury service if scheduled during the closure period.METRO will suspend light rail and local bus service this evening, Monday, Sept. 13. The last trips for METRORail and local bus will be at 7 p.m. Riders should plan accordingly and move up their last trips to an earlier time or arrange for other transportation.METROLift customers are also urged to reschedule trips for earlier in the day. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center at 713-225-6716 or the Dispatch Center at 713-225-0410.For riders' convenience, METRO's Customer Service Call Center will extend its regular hours until 10 p.m. That number is 713-635-4000.On Tuesday, Sept. 14, METRO will continue to monitor the severe weather and will resume METRORail, local bus service, and METROLift only when it is safe to do so, and this may be a gradual return based on weather conditions.On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Park & Ride service will be suspended and all HOV/HOT lanes will be closed.The Houston SPCA Adoption Center will be closed on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. through Tuesday, September 14.All Memorial Hermann Imaging Centers and Memorial Hermann Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation locations closed at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.Memorial Hermann Urgent Care in Friendswood and Memorial Hermann Urgent Care in Clear Lake closed at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. All other Memorial Hermann Urgent Care locations closed at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.24/7 Virtual Urgent Care continues to be available.Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 15. To receive your vaccine, you're asked to visit a walk-in location once the COVID-19 vaccine clinics reopen on Thursday, Sept. 16.is closing all of its outpatient clinics at 3 p.m. today and will remain closed Tuesday, Sept. 14. This includes all primary care and specialty clinic locations, the Ambulatory Surgical Center at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, Riverside Dialysis Center and all infusion and radiation therapy services. Clinics will resume regularly scheduled appointments Wednesday, Sept. 15 at noon. Patients with affected appointments will be contacted to reschedule.Lyndon B. Johnson and Ben Taub hospitals and the emergency centers remain open.List of temporary facility closures:Acres Home Health Center, 818 Ringold Street, Houston, Texas 77088Aldine Health Center, 4755 Aldine Mail Route, Houston, Texas 77039-5934Baytown Health Center, 1602 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77520-2410Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1615 North Main Street, Houston, Texas 77009Cypress Health Center, 12340 Jones Road, Ste. 100, Houston, Texas 77070Danny Jackson Health Center, 5503 N. Fry Road, Katy, Texas 77449El Franco Lee Health Center, 8901 Boone Road, Houston, Texas 77099Gulfgate Health Center, 7550 Office City Drive, Houston, Texas 77012Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center, 3550 Swingle Road, Houston, Texas 77047Northwest Health Center, 1100 West 34th Street, Houston, Texas 77018Pediatric & Adolescent Health Center-Bear Creek, 5870 Highway 6, Ste. 108, Houston, Texas 77084Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center-C.E. Odom, 5516 Lockwood,Houston, Texas 77026Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center-Pasadena, 3925 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77504Settegast Health Center, 9105 North Wayside Drive, Houston, Texas 77028Strawberry Health Center, 927 E. Shaw Road, Pasadena, Texas 77506-1430Squatty Lyons Health Center, 1712 First Street E, Suite M20, Humble, Texas 77338-5238Thomas Street Health Center, 2015 Thomas Street, Houston, Texas 77009Vallbona Health Center, 6630 DeMoss Street, Houston, Texas 77074-5004Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic, 5550 Kelley St.,Houston, Texas 77026Monroe Clinic, 8539 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas 77017Sareen Clinic at India House, 8888 W. Belfort, Houston, Texas 77031Sunset Heights Clinic, 1623 Airline Dr., Suite 100-B, Houston, Texas 77009Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ, 5550 Kelley St., Houston, TX 77026Bayland Geriatric Health Center, 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, Texas 77074Harris Health Dental Center, 5230 Griggs Road (at the Palm Center), Houston, Texas 77021Harris Health Outpatient Center, 5550 Kelley St., Houston, Texas 77026Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Fournace Place, 4800 Fournace Place, Bellaire, Texas 77401Riverside Dialysis Center, 3315 Delano St., Houston, TX 77004Smith Clinic, 2525-A Holly Hall, Houston, Texas 77054