back to school

Alief ISD adds 30 days to school year in pilot TEA 'summer slide' prevention program

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Alief ISD adds 30 days to school year in pilot TEA program

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- While most students are preparing to head back to school, more than 700 pre-kindergarten through fourth grade students in Alief ISD have already been in classrooms for nearly a month.

Bush Elementary students are taking part in a pilot program from the Texas Education Agency, where summer break lasted only a month.

There's hope it will help students retain more knowledge from last school year.

It's a critical time for educators. The most recent STAAR exam results showed, across the state, more students failed to meet their grade levels.

RELATED: Texas Education Agency releases Spring 2021 STAAR exam results
EMBED More News Videos

The TEA said school districts with more virtual learners saw more students failing as opposed to those with more in-person learners.



Last month, an education research organization found lower levels of achievement gains in reading and math.

Bush Elementary is one of a few others that was selected across the state to participate in the pilot program. It is the only school participating in the entire district.

The program has a goal to prevent the "summer slide," where students tend to forget certain skills.

With a shorter summer and more time in the classroom, the hope is the program will be a success.

"This is the first year the [Texas Education Agency] is trying this," Assistant Principal Fabiana Matturro said. "We began school Monday, July 12."

It was a short, four-week summer for all 735 students at Bush Elementary.

"The research shows a shorter summer would benefit students in maintaining what they learn during the school year," Matturro said.

Pre-K through fourth grade students are participating in the TEA pilot program called "Additional Days School Year."

In total, 30 more school days have been added to the year, some to the beginning and some to the end.

All parents and students had to opt into the program and, according to Matturro, the majority of them did. Those that did not want to participate were re-assigned to another campus.

The majority of the teachers also agreed to participate in the program, too.

"Most of them were happy and very for it, because it has so much to offer," Ana Troya said.

SEE ALSO: HISD adds 15 days to next school year following STAAR exam results
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Sanborn, a well-known activist for education and children and the CEO of Children At Risk, says the recent STAAR exam results showing more students are alarming. Here's what he thinks children, and parents, should be doing right now.



Troya is a student support manager at the school and says for parents, like Samwa Cham, it means a more valuable education for their children.

"My kid, this school, they help them. They help my kid," Cham said. "When they come home, I can't help them with homework. They do it by themselves. They learn it at school."

Her family is from Africa, and 7-year-old second-grader Omua says she is enjoying the school year so far.

"We learn nice stuff and we get to dance and play, and the teacher puts songs on so we can work," Omua said. "I'm the one who finishes the work fast."

Another benefit of the program is less money spent on child care for parents, and less money spent at the grocery store with kids eating lunch at school.

For more information about the program, visit the TEA website.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Educators working to find way to combat pandemic's learning loss
EMBED More News Videos

School districts across southeast Texas said they're working to figure out how to bring kids back up to speed. If you're a parent watching this, you know this pandemic hasn't been easy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationaliefback to schoolchildrenschool testingschoolsschoolalief isdstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Katy ISD's virtual learning ends for kindergarten through 6th grade
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Massachusetts taps National Guard to help with bus driver shortage
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News