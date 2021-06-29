houston isd

HISD adds 15 days to next school year following STAAR exam results

Education activist on failing STAAR results: 'This is a disaster'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District is adding 15 additional days of instruction next school year following the release of the Spring 2021 STAAR exam results, which showed more students are failing in most subject areas.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its spring 2021 STAAR results on Monday.

The TEA report said since the pandemic, the number of students failing to meet grade level went up from 2019 across all subject areas and grade levels - English I and English II were the only exceptions.

Math saw the largest decline in proficiency across all grade levels, according to the report.

Plus, the TEA said school districts with more virtual learners saw more students failing as opposed to those with more in-person learners.



"HISD is aware and concerned about the learning loss that has resulted statewide from educational challenges caused by the pandemic," wrote the district in a statement issued on Tuesday. "The recent STAAR test results provide us an opportunity to address student academic needs and utilize resources to regain learning. HISD is adding 15 additional days of instruction and returning to 100% in-person instruction in the fall. We expect this will produce better student outcomes. Additionally, we are formulating plans that will mitigate students' lost time and improve educational performance."

READ ALSO: Houston-area districts with high percentage of virtual learners still struggling the most
Parents are saying the "Corona-coaster" has made this past school year even more difficult, but just how bad is it? ABC13 went digging for answers.

