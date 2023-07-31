Man accused of stabbing grandfather outside of Burger King behind bars on $100K bond, documents say

A suspected thief, identified as Edward Navarro, is behind bars on a $100K bond after stabbing a man who confronted him over stolen phones.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an update to a story you'll only see on ABC13, a suspect is now in custody after allegedly stabbing a man at the East Freeway and Federal Road intersection.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 26. A man identified as James James confronted the suspect, Edward Navarro, who was accused of stealing two phones from a Burger King on East Freeway.

"People work too hard for the stuff they have. For someone to come and steal it like that, it's just not right," James said.

Pictures taken by the people who had their phones stolen show a man police identified as Navarro holding a knife.

According to witnesses, James chased after Navarro across the feeder but fell. That was when Navarro began his attack.

"He just leaned over and just started stabbing him everywhere with the knife. It wasn't just one stab. He just learned right over and kept going anywhere he could stab him at," witness Evelyn Argueta said.

James was stabbed nine times and needed more than 50 stitches.

Navarro then reportedly fled from the scene.

On Sunday, he was on the probable cause docket, charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond and is expected to return to court on Monday, July 31.

The Good Samaritan says he would still go out of the way to help someone if given the chance.

"It's what people ought to do for each other. There is no hero in that," James said.

