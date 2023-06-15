Shooting leaves man dead just off Highway 3 in Clear Lake area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead in the Clear Lake area where the Houston Police Department was informed of a shooting Wednesday.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

HPD said its Clear Lake officers were called to the 500 block of Buoy Road, which is off Highway 3 near the Webster city limits.

Lt. Larry Crowson said a man in his mid 20s was parked on the road when two people came up and shot him.

Witnesses told HPD the suspects then took off. Police didn't immediately disclose the suspects' descriptions.

An Eyewitness News crew captured the investigation unfold on a street that separates two neighboring apartment complexes. A tow truck was also at the scene and may have been called to haul off the victim's vehicle for evidence.

ABC13's Daniela Hurtado is gathering facts from the scene for Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. Get live updates by visiting her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.