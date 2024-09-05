WATCH LIVE

Homicide investigators serving search warrant in ongoing missing person case, HPD says

Thursday, September 5, 2024 11:23PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide investigators served a search warrant related to an ongoing missing person investigation on Thursday.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Houston police posted that the search warrant was part of the investigation on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the special assignments call at around 6:45 a.m. at 119 Sage Road in a neighborhood near W. Loop.

At this time, any details regarding what happened are still limited.

ABC13 is working on gathering more details at the scene. Tune in to wherever you stream Eyewitness News for updates.

