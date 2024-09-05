Witness thought woman was asleep in parking garage near Med Center before discovering she was dead

A witness said he believed a woman was sleeping in a parking garage near the Texas Medical Center, only to realize she had been shot to death.

A witness said he believed a woman was sleeping in a parking garage near the Texas Medical Center, only to realize she had been shot to death.

A witness said he believed a woman was sleeping in a parking garage near the Texas Medical Center, only to realize she had been shot to death.

A witness said he believed a woman was sleeping in a parking garage near the Texas Medical Center, only to realize she had been shot to death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to identify the woman found dead in the underground parking garage of a building near the Texas Medical Center on Wednesday.

The unknown woman, described by the Houston Police Department as between 25 and 30 years old, is believed to have multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, she was found in the basement parking garage of the building located at 7700 Main St. at the intersection of Braeswood.

A man who works in the building said he parked his car in the garage about 11 a.m. and went inside. When he returned at roughly 12:10 p.m., he saw her body lying face down, not fully clothed. At first, he said he thought it was someone sleeping but then realized she was not breathing.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said 911 was immediately called.

"(Police) checked the camera in the building, and they are, like, 'One car came, and they dropped the body in the basement and they left,'" the man said.

Someone who worked at the building pointed to tire tracks left behind by the suspect as they drove out of the same ramp off of South Main that they entered on.

The man who found the remains said he didn't recognize the woman as being someone who frequented the building.

"That's a shame, that's all I'll say," the man said. "People are getting crazy, and it's not safe."

According to police, there are no known suspects as of Thursday.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.