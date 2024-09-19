'It could have been me': Woman says she called police after murder of Missouri City grandmother

Charging documents describe what may have been Karen Miles' last moments alive, allegedly held at gunpoint by Davante Clark over her car. A former friend of the man charged in this case spoke with ABC13, giving new details about the missing woman's death.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing a Missouri City grandmother and stealing her car is in jail, and now ABC13 is hearing from the woman who says her testimony led to police piecing together what happened.

Davante Clark has been charged with capital murder, and detectives have confirmed they are also investigating whether he was involved in at least one other missing person's case.

"It was almost this feeling of, 'It could have been me,'" Maya Taylor told ABC13.

Taylor spoke only on ABC13, saying she can't stop replaying Aug. 22, the night Karen Miles was killed.

She said she and Davante Clark were sleeping in her car at the Hometowne Apartments.

RELATED: Skeletal remains belong to Missouri City woman who disappeared 3 weeks ago, police say

Taylor said she woke up at 5:30 a.m. to see Clark running after a gray SUV in the parking lot.

About 30 to 40 minutes later, she claims Clark pulled up in the gray SUV and asked her to meet him at Roane Park, less than ten minutes away.

She said Clark had left the SUV there, and the two had driven away in her car.

Clark was later arrested after police said the gray SUV he was driving had altered plates.

"When I asked about it, he was never clear," Taylor said. "He would never tell me, and he would just always say that I ask too many questions and that he hates being questioned."

Taylor said Clark started calling her from jail, telling her stories she knew weren't true.

She called the police, then Miles' family, when she found out a woman was missing.

"I've been having nightmares about this, what her experience would have been like during that time," she said. "It's just crazy because I would have never known, and to know that I was in her car and the amount of fear and energy that was probably in the car after that period, I just feel everything so deeply right now."

According to court documents, police believe Clark approached Miles at gunpoint, took her to a wooded area near her home, shot her in the neck, and then drove her SUV back to the apartment complex.

"Her being a pillar in the community. I want to implement that into my life in some way, like a 'Karen Miles effect' type of thing. I will never be the same," Taylor said.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.

