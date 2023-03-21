Houston icon Bun B toasts the big 50 in trill and star-studded surprise birthday bash

Bun B celebrated his 50th birthday renewing his vows with his wife, Queenie, in an intimate ceremony in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Be it wicked rhymes, his smash Trill Burgers, headlining RodeoHouston, emceeing the Tastemaker Awards, leading peaceful downtown marches, or quiet charity, rap icon Bun B has always given to his hometown.

On Sunday, March 19, it was time for his hometown to give back.

Anyone keeping score could easily call the last 12 months "The Year of Bun B," as he headlined another RodeoHouston Takeover, won Best Burger in America on Good Morning America, and is set to open his first Trill Burgers restaurant in Montrose. So it's fitting that Sunday, March 19 not only saw Bun B turn 50 but a weekend marking 20 years with his beloved and cherished wife, Queenie (née Angela Walls).

Bun B and Queenie renewed their vows in a private and intimate ceremony Sunday night at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston with Pastor Keion Henderson officiating - and Henderson's wife Shaunie assisting - with a small orchestral accompaniment. Bun was draped up in a three-piece tuxedo, looking every bit the Trill Gatsby. Queenie, always a stunner, was adorned in a sparkling, shimmering gown - one absolutely worthy of her royal moniker.

