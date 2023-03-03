Bun B's Trill Burgers among winners at rodeo's 2023 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards

Mmm... burgers and BBQ sundaes. You just might give Homer Simpson a run for his money when it comes to drooling over these Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The top carnival food makers have some new hardware to show off.

Six dishes earned the 1st place crown at the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards on Thursday night.

ABC13's Rosie Nguyen perhaps had the best assignment, or the hardest, depending on your perspective, judging the foods.

Among the winners, Bun's B Trill Burgers, which made its debut at the rodeo in 2022 to much acclaim.

The burgers have returned for a second year, this time earning the Gold Buckle Foodie Award for best Classic Fair Food.

The annual event recognizes the top carnival foods across six categories. The fare is usually judged by a team that includes radio entertainers, social media influencers, chefs and local media personalities.

In 2022, the public voted for the finalists to compete in the contest via social media. Fans had the opportunity to do the same again this year.

Winners receive a gold buckle, hence the name.

Here is the full list of winners in every category.

BEST FRIED FOOD

1st place: deep fried cookie dough - the original minneapple pie (circle drive 202)

2nd place: deep fried lasagna roll - southern fried saloon (circle drive)

3rd place: the original chicken tender basket - holmes smokehouse (rodeo plaza 60)

BEST FOOD-ON-A-STICK

1st place: pickle pizza on a stick - swain's pizza on a stick (the junction 505)

2nd place: apple pie candy apple - munch-oes bakery (e 6119)

3rd place: big k-dog - asian streetness (nrg arena 604)

CLASSIC FAIR FOOD

1st place: og trill burger - trill burgers (rodeo plaza 130)

2nd place: southern fried chicken wings - southern fried saloon (circle drive 204)

3rd place: ribeye sandwich - spring country kitchen (the junction 506)

MOST CREATIVE FOOD

1st place: deep fried blt - texas sized pizza/ burger & chili shack (rodeo plaza 35)

2nd place tie: un-pho-gettable burger - asian streetness (nrg arena 604)

2nd place tie: rattlesnake corn dog - pioneer wagon - cd205

BEST NEW FLAVOR

1st place: brad's bbq sundae - saltgrass steak house - l0063

2nd place: viet taco - asian streetness (nrg arena 604)

3rd place: loaded pork belly fries - blue ribbon grill (rodeo plaza 45)

BEST DESSERT

1st place: deep fried bread pudding - cajun cowboy (rodeo plaza 55)

2nd place: smores pie - finer diner (rodeo plaza 47)