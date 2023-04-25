Doorbell camera captures large bull wandering through Dickinson neighborhood

It may sound like bull... but Dickinson residents were surprised to see what was in their front yards when their doorbell cameras said they had visitors.

Ring doorbell video from around 8:30 a.m. Monday shows a large bull strolling through the front yard of a home.

More video from over the weekend shows the bull roaming through the neighborhood.

There were very few details available about where the bull came from or if authorities were called.

The Houston area is no stranger to animal sightings. From cows, emus and tigers to, of course, gators... we've seen it all.

