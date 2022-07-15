Firefighters investigating cause of building fire on Navigation

Houston firefighters at work: Early morning fire at Navigation and 76th. D-20 C shift on the scene. pic.twitter.com/vgqkcFZ02o — Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) July 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston fire crews are investigating a building fire that was put out Friday morning in southeast Houston, officials said.Hazmat crews were called to the 7600 block of Navigation at abut 6:50 a.m., officials said.Firefighters had to cut through a chain-link fence to get into the back of the facility, video shows.No firefighters or residents were hurt in the fire, but officials are asking people to avoid the area because of emergency traffic.SkyEye video captured at the scene shows the roof had slight damage. Plastic containers and other items were also seen on fire behind the building.