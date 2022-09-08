Buc-ee's Baytown location plans to spend $6M to de-throne Katy-area for longest car wash

If you've never heard of Buc-ee's, just know it is Texas's must-stop road stop.

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Today, the Buc-ee's convenience store in Katy is home to the world's longest car wash. But could a new Buc-ee's car wash in Baytown soon knock the Katy operation off its pedestal next year?

A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration shows Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's plans to spend $6 million to add a car wash "tunnel" at its Baytown location, which opened in 2014 at 4080 East Freeway. The filing says construction will begin in November and wrap up in May 2023.

There's no indication, though, how long the Baytown car wash will be. Therefore, we don't know yet whether the Baytown facility will steal the title of the world's longest car wash from its 255-foot-long counterpart in Katy. For the sake of comparison, an NFL football field is 360 feet long.

