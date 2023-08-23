Man sentenced to 58 years for beating stranger to death after getting into fender bender, DA says

Treyivion Shaquille Ross was sentenced to 58 years for beating David Ray Young to death in 2020 following a fender bender, the DA's office said.

David Ray Young spent two years in a wheelchair as a quadriplegic after the brutal beating and later died in 2022, officials said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man will spend almost six decades behind bars for killing a man he got into a fender bender with three years ago, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Treyivion Shaquille Ross, 26, was convicted of murder after brutally beating David Ray Young, 56, who died two years after the incident.

It was 2020 when Ross had just purchased a 2010 blue Mitsubishi Lancer. Authorities said he was pulling out of a gas station parking lot off of FM 1960 when he and Young collided.

When they got out to exchange information, a store's surveillance camera reportedly captured Ross punching Young in the face and knocking him unconscious.

As he lay on the pavement, Ross continued to punch, stomp, and kick the helpless man, paralyzing him from the neck down, officials said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, and Young was taken to the hospital.

The DA's office said Young spent the next two years in a wheelchair as a quadriplegic before he died of his injuries on Nov. 28, 2022.

Ross will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

