The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal assault of a father on North Main Street. The person of interest is said to be his adult son.

Son charged with murder allegedly beat father to death with glass mug, court records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly beat his father to death with a glass mug on Monday morning.

Todd Jordashe Jackson, 24, was booked into the Harris County Jail on the murder charge. A judge set his bond at $250,000.

The video above is from a previous report

According to Houston police, officers responded to an assault call at an apartment complex at 2010 North Main Street at about 7 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a 46-year-old man suffering from blunt force trauma. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, the man was beaten to death with a glass mug.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Houston police detain 24-year-old son as person of interest in deadly assault of his father

Police said the father and Jackson were arguing before the deadly attack.

Jackson was detained at the scene, questioned, and subsequently charged with murder.

The father and son were said to have lived together with two other family members.

Police said there have been no other disturbance calls at the home.