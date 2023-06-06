Charges filed against bystander for assaulting alleged drunk driver who ran over 2 women, HPD says

Police said bystanders were angry about the driver running over the women, so they pulled him from his car and assaulted him. One man is accused of violently beating the driver before punching an officer.

The driver, Enrique Cantu, 41, and bystander, Armando Garcia, 27, were hospitalized after the incident and are facing charges.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged drunk driver and bystander are facing charges after a crazy chain of events unfolded in a north Houston bar parking lot on Monday.

The Houston Police Department announced Tuesday that Enrique Cantu, 41, is charged with intoxication assault and Armando Garcia, 27, is charged with aggravated assault.

It all started at about 2 a.m. in the Micheladas Tres Hermanos parking lot in the 7700 block of Airline Drive after the bar had just closed.

HPD said a driver, who police identified as Cantu and accused of being drunk, pulled up to the parking lot and got into an argument with someone.

He allegedly started to drive erratically when police say he hit two cars, reversed down Airline Drive, and ran over two women walking out of the parking lot.

Police said he kept going and crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power in the area for hours.

Cantu tried to run away after that, but witnesses in the area fought him until officers arrived.

HPD said one of those bystanders, identified as Garcia, started violently beating up Cantu but ran off when police arrived.

"When the officers confronted him, he punched one of the officers in the lip, and that officer tased him," Rebecca Dallas with HPD told ABC13 on Monday.

Cantu and Garcia were both injured and transported to the hospital. They're both said to be in stable condition.

Only a booking photo of Garcia was provided by HPD.

The women involved were also hospitalized with critical injuries but are expected to survive.