Former warden and brother arrested for allegedly shooting 2 migrants outside El Paso: jail records

Records show that one of the shooting suspects was a warden at the West Texas Detention Facility.

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Rangers, the FBI and several other agencies are investigating after two migrants were shot, one fatally, in a rural county outside El Paso, Texas.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office notified them of a shooting death on Tuesday and reported that a preliminary investigation shows that a truck with two men inside pulled over and shot at a group of migrants standing alongside the road getting water.

"One male immigrant was shot and killed," their statement read. A female migrant was also shot but is recovering at a hospital in El Paso, the spokesperson added.

The two suspects were taken into custody and each charged with manslaughter on Thursday, the spokesperson added.

ABC News has confirmed that one of the men arrested was Mike Sheppard, a former warden at West Texas Detention Center. A spokesperson for the facility would not confirm the name, but said the warden there had been terminated "due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment." He and his brother, Mark Sheppard, were arrested, jail records show.

The detention center is in Sierra Blanca, Texas, about four miles north of where the DPS spokesperson said the shooting occurred.

No additional information was released.