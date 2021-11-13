Family and friends say final goodbye to 16-year-old Astroworld victim

funeral

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many family members and friends arrived at a funeral home Saturday morning for an emotional goodbye to 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez who was killed a week ago at the Astroworld Festival.

The funeral services got underway at La Paz Memorial Funeral Home on Houston's northside at about 9 a.m.

Rodriguez was at the concert with friends when she was crushed in the crowd surge.

A viewing was held Friday night where countless people also showed up wearing shirts in Rodriguez's favorite colors, pink and white. The words "Long live, Bri" were written across the back.

Earlier this week, her classmates at Heights High School also honored her with a vigil. Rodriguez was a well-liked student and was also part of the school's dance team.
Her shocked death has devastated so many.

"Brianna was like a sister to us," Maite Rocha, a dance team member, said. "Every time there was music, she would turn to look at us. Every time there was an artist she liked, she would turn to look at us and start dancing."

A woman, who said she is Rodriguez's aunt, asked all Houstonians to honor her niece's life Saturday by wearing pink and white.

