ABC13 obtained surveillance video that shows a white car approach the home where the birthday party was being held and start shooting.

Surveillance video shows suspected gunman fire shots at birthday party in Brenham, police say

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- A birthday party full of teenagers turned deadly in Brenham on Saturday, and police say the gunman is still on the loose.

Brenham police officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Tom Green Street, where the party was being hosted.

Officers were told that a large crowd of teenagers was fighting.

When they arrived to the scene, which they said numerous teenagers and parents were running from, they found two people shot.

The two victims were treated until Washington County first responders arrived, police said.

One of those victims was pronounced dead at a hospital. As for the other victim, they were treated and released.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video that shows a white car approach the home and start shooting. Then, people are seen running.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Det. Conner Caskey at 979-337-7378.