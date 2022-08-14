Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Brazoria County deputy was injured while trying to get a shoplifting suspect out of their vehicle, officials said on Sunday.

At about 11:05 a.m., a call came in for shoplifting at a Target on the 3000 block of Silver Lake Village Drive.

According to officials, the deputy was given the suspect's vehicle description and was able to stop the shoplifter in the parking lot.

Lt. Jeff Mink with the Criminal Investigations Division said the deputy then got out to make contact with the suspect. That's when the suspect hit two cars and was driving toward the deputy.

The deputy then discharged his weapon and struck the suspect, Mink said.

The suspect drove off and left the vehicle in Houston, and was later picked up by an unknown person and taken to Ben Taub Hospital, officials said.

The deputy only had minor cuts after trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.