Houston-area counties issue burn bans due to hot, dry conditions

There are now 171 Texas counties with burn bans, including Harris, Galveston, Waller, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Liberty counties.
Included in the list is Fort Bend County, who approved an outdoor burn ban on Tuesday after an emergency meeting, according to a release.
Fort Bend County officials say the ban limits the use of open flames, which includes the burning of trash, campfires, burn barrels, and other open flame devices that can ignite combustible materials and result in personal injury, property damage, and loss of life.
"With the passing of the burn ban, I would ask that our Fort Bend County residents also exercise extreme caution with the use of fireworks as they celebrate over the 4th of July weekend," stated Judge KP George. "Because of the extremely dry conditions, we don't want to risk the safety of our residents and their property."
On June 14, a burn ban was also issued in Galveston County to prohibit outdoor burning.
We've provided a list of counties in the Houston area with burn bans currently in place.
- Fort Bend
- Harris
- Galveston
- Brazoria
- Matagorda
- Wharton
- Jackson
- Calhoun
- Waller
- Austin
- Colorado
- Grimes
- Liberty
- San Jacinto
- Walker
- Trinity
- Polk
You can visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website for the latest burn ban map.