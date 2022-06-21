Houston, 4th largest US city, moves to 'Stage 1' water limits as part of drought contingency plan

In a statement released on Tuesday, Houston Public Works urged residents to take voluntary conservation measures in order for the city to reduce water use by 5%.
The video above is from a June 10, 2022, report on statewide heat and water conservation efforts urged earlier this month.
"During the past month, the City of Houston has had record-setting high temperatures above 90 degrees and a significant decrease in rainfall. As a result, most of Houston's service area is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions," Houston Public Works' statement read.
A significant measure that the city is pushing is a limited watering schedule that allows single-family residences certain days to water their lawns based on their street addresses.
The plan calls for the following:
- Limit outdoor watering to twice a week between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.;
- Single-family residential customers with an even-numbered street address water on Sundays and Thursdays;
- Single-family residential customers with an odd-numbered street address water on Saturdays and Wednesdays;
- All other customers, including businesses, water Tuesdays and Fridays.
The plan also calls for measures around the home, including:
- Check and repair water leaks, including dripping faucets & running toilets;
- Check sprinkler heads to make sure water is not spraying into the street or directly into a storm drain and/or gutters.
The public will be notified when Stage 1 water conservation measures have been lifted, Houston Public Works concluded.
The city is offering additional water conservation measures through the public works website.
