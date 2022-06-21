Houston, 4th largest US city, moves to 'Stage 1' water limits as part of drought contingency plan

Limit outdoor watering to twice a week between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.;

Single-family residential customers with an even-numbered street address water on Sundays and Thursdays;

Single-family residential customers with an odd-numbered street address water on Saturdays and Wednesdays;

All other customers, including businesses, water Tuesdays and Fridays.

Check and repair water leaks, including dripping faucets & running toilets;

Check sprinkler heads to make sure water is not spraying into the street or directly into a storm drain and/or gutters.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lowered rainfall amounts and higher-than-normal daily temperatures have pushed the city of Houston into Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan.In a statement released on Tuesday, Houston Public Works urged residents to take voluntary conservation measures in order for the city to reduce water use by 5%."During the past month, the City of Houston has had record-setting high temperatures above 90 degrees and a significant decrease in rainfall. As a result, most of Houston's service area is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions," Houston Public Works' statement read.A significant measure that the city is pushing is a limited watering schedule that allows single-family residences certain days to water their lawns based on their street addresses.The plan calls for the following:The plan also calls for measures around the home, including:The public will be notified when Stage 1 water conservation measures have been lifted, Houston Public Works concluded.The city is offering additional water conservation measures through the