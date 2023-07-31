SkyEye flew over the scene as firefighters worked to pull the woman from the water. HPD said the woman was alive when she arrived at the hospital.

Crews pull woman from Brays Bayou after receiving call about possible drowning in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews pulled a woman from Brays Bayou in southwest Houston after receiving a possible drowning call shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday.

According to Houston police, a caller reported spotting a person in the water behind a church near the Country Creek Street bridge and Westwood Golf Club.

SkyEye flew over the scene as Houston firefighters worked to pull the woman from the water.

HPD said the victim was transported to the hospital. In a later update, HFD said she was alive when she arrived, though her current condition is unknown.