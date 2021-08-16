water rescue

Homeless hero: Man sleeping at bus stop saves Brays Bayou crash victims

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Samaritan helps rescue woman who crashed into Brays Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three women were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into Brays Bayou in southwest Houston Monday morning.

Video from the scene shows the car upside down in the water.

Gabriel Moncada, a witness at the scene, ran down to the bayou when he heard the crash. He said two of the women involved were already getting out of the water, but the third, believed to be the driver, was still inside.

He helped the woman get to safety and said he used previous lifeguard training to help the woman stabilize her neck and spine after she complained of pain.

"Turns out, they were in the water. The car flipped upside down, so I hurried up. As I was going down, I called 911. One of the ladies couldn't move. I don't know if her back was broken or her neck," Moncada recalled. "I remembered I had taken a first aid class when I was a lifeguard when I was younger. So I just held her neck from not moving either which way and waited for EMTs to get down there to the bayou area."

Officials say two of the victims are OK, and the third had non-life threatening injuries that required medical attention.

Witnesses told firefighters the car was seen speeding down Bellaire Boulevard. The driver then turned north onto Wilcrest and lost control. That's when the car went through a parking lot and into Brays Bayou.

Moncada saw the crash because he was staying at a bus stop nearby. He told ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling he just recently lost housing. He said he lost his phone when he jumped into the bayou to rescue the woman.

"Just my luck, man. I happened to get kicked out of my house at the right time," Moncada said.

A dive team went under water at the scene to make sure there weren't any other victims. Rescue workers say everyone involved got out of the water.

Houston police investigators are working to determine why the driver was going so fast in the first place.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashhouston fire departmentcar accidentwater rescue
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking boat near Freeport
Stolen U-Haul plunges into White Oak Bayou after police chase
Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning
Body found during search for man who fell off jet ski
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News